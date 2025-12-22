Offshoot

User's avatar
Tanya Kerssen's avatar
Tanya Kerssen
Dec 22

I deeply appreciate AGC--your sharp analysis, integrity, and unwavering commitment to people's movements. I hope against hope that there may be a Real Food Media / A Growing Culture convening in our future. In the meantime thank you for being our North Star (Southern Cross?) for global food movement storytelling. Wishing you a happy holiday and solidarious new year.

Gardening & Foraging for Life's avatar
Gardening & Foraging for Life
Dec 22

Wow! In a very tiny way, I am working towards something similar. The mainstream machine decides who can eat and who won't. Folks need tools to create grassroots systems of nourishment that work in the spaces below and between (and sometimes above) the uncaring corporate for profit food systems. These available spaces, and how people can begin to utilize them, are what my writing here on Substack is mostly about, even though I rarely say so, :)

