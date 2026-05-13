Offshoot

Offshoot

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chef Harrison's avatar
chef Harrison
May 19

A Growing Culture! I just sent you a direct message here on Substack in the “Chat” tab in the “requests” section -Chef Harrison :)

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Paula
May 13

Some info I did not know. I save seeds as well. I'm sure your magazine speaks of the the micro life, the "no seeums of both living ocean and soil and how all life is dependent on something unseen.

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