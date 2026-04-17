Offshoot

Offshoot

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carrie Filler's avatar
Carrie Filler
Apr 17

So grateful to have read this to start my day!. So much of our news and stories is disheartening and fatiguing. I see the world as really full of good people doing good things and by working as a collective, sharing the vision, sharing the values, we can help shape the future for the better and the the healthier. The equitable use of this beautiful planets resources for ourselves and the other creatures we share them with is in our control. The few currently with extraordinary power make us feel like we have no options but we do!! Thank you for putting so much intelligence and heart into this information, I will help spread the word.

Reply
Share
Nicole O.'s avatar
Nicole O.
Apr 17

So glad to see this pop up today. Thank you for sharing and happy to contribute and participate in supporting all that you do! Solidarity, friends. All power to the peasants and the peas.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Growing Culture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture