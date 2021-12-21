Offshoot is a newsletter about the issues we’re all grappling with in the conversation about the future of food. What does a just food system look like? How do we weigh individual actions against the need for collective mobilisation? How do we balance critique and hope in activism? We don’t have the answers to these questions—often, we’re just left with more questions—but we wanted to create a space where we could wonder about them, talk about them, and begin to lay the groundwork for creative solutions together. If you find yourself wondering about these questions too, we’d love for you to join us.

Why subscribe?

There are so many unanswered questions about the future of the food system. It’s an amalgamation of different economic structures, practices, values, vested interests, and potential pathways, and it’s incredibly complex—even for those among us who are spending our lives exploring them. Within the A Growing Culture team, we’re constantly discussing, debating, and sharing resources amongst ourselves to come up with the finished narratives we put out. But we’ve realized that if we truly want to build a culture of support for the radical vision of food sovereignty, we must bring people into those conversations directly, creating the space for you all to dream with us.

That’s what this newsletter is: it won’t always be airtight, thought-out narratives, but rather a space to grapple with the messy, unanswered questions about the food system. We hope you will engage as we grow this vision for a different food system—together.

Access and Open-Source Information

Free and open-access information is one of our core values at A Growing Culture, so our content will never be strictly behind a paywall—ever. We’ve decided to make both the paid and free versions of the newsletter the same, so the paid subscription functions as a donation. We are a 100% reader-funded newsletter and depend on your support in order to keep it going, so we thank you for the support!

About A Growing Culture

A Growing Culture is a 5013(C) nonprofit organization on a mission to achieve food sovereignty for everyone, everywhere. We are a narrative change organization using storytelling that centers the root causes of injustice in our food system and invites wider audiences to recognize our shared struggle for liberation. We also forge partnerships with grassroots food sovereignty movements worldwide to build their visibility, connections, and communications capacity.